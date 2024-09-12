Keymed Biosciences’ Stapokibart Wins Approval in China

Keymed Biosciences, Inc. (HK:2162) has released an update.

Keymed Biosciences Inc. has announced the approval of their new drug, Stapokibart, by China’s National Medical Products Administration for treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults. This first domestically manufactured IL-4R α antibody drug showed promising results in Phase III clinical trials, meeting primary endpoints and exhibiting a good safety profile. However, the company cautions shareholders that there’s no guarantee of successful commercialization.

