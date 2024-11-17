Keymed Biosciences Expands Global Reach with CM336 Deal

Keymed Biosciences, Inc. (HK:2162) has released an update.

Keymed Biosciences Inc. has entered an exclusive license agreement with Platina Medicines Ltd, granting them rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the bispecific antibody CM336 outside China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The deal includes an upfront payment of $16 million to Keymed and potential milestone payments up to $610 million, along with royalties on sales. This agreement aims to expand Keymed’s global presence and maximize the commercial potential of its technology.

