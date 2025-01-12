Keybridge Capital Issues Supplementary Notice for Share Placement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Keybridge Capital Limited ( (AU:KBC) ) has issued an update.

Keybridge Capital Limited has issued a supplementary notice for a general meeting to provide additional information on a resolution related to share placement. The company has issued 2,581,816 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.055 each to professional and sophisticated investors, using the proceeds for legal costs, debt reduction, and working capital. The shares are subject to a 12-month trading restriction.

More about Keybridge Capital Limited

YTD Price Performance: -6.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.72M

