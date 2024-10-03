Kewpie Corporation Sees Strong Q3 Financials

Kewpie Corporation (JP:2809) has released an update.

Kewpie Corporation reports a robust third quarter with an increase in net sales and operating income influenced by favorable exchange rates. Despite no change in the full-year forecast since July, there has been a revision in the breakdown of net sales and operating income by business segment. The overseas performance notably contributed to the company’s positive results, with significant year-over-year growth.

For further insights into JP:2809 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.