Kewpie Corporation Announces Strong Q3 Results and Positive Forecast

Kewpie Corporation reports a robust financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2024, with a 7.4% increase in net sales and significant growth in operating income by 123.5%. The company also forecasts a positive outlook for the year-end, with an anticipated increase in net sales and operating income. Shareholders can expect a projected annual dividend of 54 yen per share, reflecting the company’s strong financial health.

