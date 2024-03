An announcement from Gilead Sciences (GILD) is now available.

Kevin E. Lofton has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors at Gilead Sciences, Inc., effective after his current term ends at the upcoming annual stockholders’ meeting on May 8, 2024. His decision to step down is not due to any disputes with the Board or the company’s management.

See more insights into GILD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.