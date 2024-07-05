Kerry Properties Updates Shangri-La Management Deals

Kerry Properties (HK:0683) has released an update.

Kerry Properties’ subsidiary KREN has updated its agreements with SLIM and SLIM-SH for managing Shangri-La Nanchang, adjusting terms for hotel management, marketing, and technology services. The financial impact of these transactions falls under reporting thresholds, sparing the need for shareholder approval. The agreements ensure continued services and potential renewal for up to 20 years from the hotel’s opening date.

