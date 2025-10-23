Kerry Group Reports Strong Q3 Performance with Strategic Growth Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) is now available.

Kerry Group plc reported a strong performance in its Q3 Interim Management Statement for 2025, with a volume growth of 3% and an EBITDA margin expansion of 90bps. Despite a 1% decrease in overall revenue due to adverse foreign currency effects, the company achieved growth in key regions such as the Americas and APMEA, driven by innovation in Bakery, Snacks, and Dairy. The company remains strategically positioned for continued growth and margin expansion, supported by investments in bio-fermentation and taste technology capabilities, and capacity expansion in APMEA and LATAM.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on taste and nutrition solutions. The company provides a range of products including savoury taste profiles, Tastesense™ salt and sugar reduction technologies, enzymes, natural extracts, and proactive health ingredients, with a market focus on innovation and renovation to enhance product nutritional profiles.

For a thorough assessment of KYGA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue