Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 20,838 of its A ordinary shares at prices ranging between €91.9500 and €92.4500 per share. This move is part of the company’s €300 million share buyback program, which was previously announced and initiated in May 2024. As a result of the transaction, Kerry’s total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 170,309,580, excluding treasury shares.

