Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 23,933 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from €90.65 to €91.35 on Euronext Dublin. This buyback is part of a larger plan to repurchase up to €300 million worth of shares by December 19, 2024. The company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue post-transaction stands at 170,413,179, excluding treasury shares.

