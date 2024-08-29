Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 21,647 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from €89.00 to €89.5500, with a volume weighted average price of €89.2137, as part of its €300 million share buyback program which was previously announced and initiated in May 2024. The buyback is set to continue until 19 December 2024, and following the transaction, Kerry will have 170,809,169 ordinary shares in issue. This move is part of the company’s strategy to return value to its shareholders and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.