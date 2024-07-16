Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 67,541 of its own A ordinary shares at prices ranging from €78.20 to €79.60, with the volume-weighted average price being €78.8234. These shares, bought on the London Stock Exchange from Goldman Sachs International, will be cancelled as part of the ongoing program that aims to repurchase up to €300 million worth of shares by 19 December 2024. Following this transaction, Kerry Group will have 171,693,382 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

