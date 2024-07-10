Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has actively purchased 65,389 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from €77.25 to €78.40, as part of its ongoing share buyback program aiming for a total spend of €300 million by December 19, 2024. Following the transaction, the total number of outstanding shares will be reduced to 171,951,371. The buyback program, which was publicized on May 3, 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

