Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) has issued an announcement.

Kerry Group plc has announced the repurchase of 15,130 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, which aims to buy back shares worth up to €300 million by February 2026. This move is part of Kerry’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning capital to its investors.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food industry, focusing on taste and nutrition solutions. The company provides a range of products and services aimed at enhancing the taste and nutritional value of food and beverages, catering to a global market.

For detailed information about KYGA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue