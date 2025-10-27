Kernel Holding S.A. Advances Depression Treatment Research with PREDICT Study

Kernel Holding S.A. ((DE:0KE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Kernel Holding S.A. is conducting a study titled ‘PREDICT: Prediction of REsponse to Depression Interventions Using Clinical and TD-fNIRS Measurements.’ The study aims to collect data from a large cohort of patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) to identify optimal biomarkers for depression treatments at an individual level. This research is significant as it could enhance personalized treatment approaches for depression.

The study tests various interventions, including Ketamine, SPRAVATO, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and Antidepressants, using fNIRS measurements with Kernel Flow2. These measurements are taken at different treatment stages to gather comprehensive data on treatment responses.

The study is observational, following a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve any allocation or masking, focusing on observing and analyzing treatment outcomes for depression.

The study began on August 11, 2023, and is currently enrolling by invitation. The last update was submitted on January 28, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

This study update could influence Kernel Holding S.A.’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative depression treatment research. Investors might view this positively, considering the growing demand for personalized mental health solutions. Competitors in the mental health treatment space may also be impacted as this study progresses.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

