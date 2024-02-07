Kernel Group Holdings Faces Potential Nasdaq Delisting

Kernel Group Holdings (KRNL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

A company trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market is facing suspension due to non-compliance with a Nasdaq requirement to complete a business combination within 36 months of its IPO. The company plans to appeal for additional time to finalize a merger with AIRO Group Holdings by requesting a hearing. This move temporarily halts the suspension, but there’s no guarantee that the company will meet Nasdaq’s continued listing criteria going forward.

