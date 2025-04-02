Kermode Resources Ends Property Options Amid Financial Challenges

Kermode Resources ( (TSE:KLM) ) has shared an update.

Kermode Resources has terminated its property purchase option agreements for the Khrysos / Silver Bell, Eastgate BC, Vigh Graphite, and Lightning Peak properties due to financial constraints, resulting in no retained interest in these projects. This decision highlights the company’s need to secure more favorable property deals to ensure future success.

More about Kermode Resources

Kermode Resources is a junior mining company focused on exploring opportunities globally.

Average Trading Volume: 457,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$331.4K

