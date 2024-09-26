Keras Resources Announces Strategic Growth Amid Losses

Keras Resources (GB:KRS) has released an update.

Keras Resources PLC has reported a transformative first half of 2024, marked by the completion of the PhoSul Utah LLC joint venture, the acquisition of the Delta Facility in Utah, and a strategic product range expansion aimed at the North American organic fertilizer market. Despite these advancements, the company experienced an increased loss of £436,000 compared to the previous year, attributed to costs related to the move and increased sales of 4,106 tons, a 28% rise from the previous year. The company is now focusing on commercial production growth and the development of liquid organic products with higher phosphate availability.

