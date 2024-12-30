Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT Urges Unitholders to Submit Tax Forms

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT (SG:CMOU) has released an update.

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT is urging its unitholders to submit necessary U.S. tax forms by May 30, 2025, to avoid a 30% withholding tax burden, which could negatively impact the REIT’s income and its investors. Those without valid documentation will receive notification letters, and submissions can be made via email or mail. Unitholders with up-to-date tax forms are not required to take additional actions.

