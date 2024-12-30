Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT: No US Withholding Tax

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT (SG:CMOU) has released an update.

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT has announced that non-US unitholders will not face US withholding tax under Section 1446(f) due to its status as a publicly traded partnership, which operates without engaging in US trade or business. This eliminates the need for brokers to withhold taxes on unit transfers, simplifying processes for investors. The company will continue issuing quarterly qualified notices to affirm its non-taxable status.

