Keppel Infrastructure Concludes Placement Proceeds Allocation

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the Trustee-Manager of KIT, has informed stakeholders of the final utilization of S$5.1 million in proceeds from their recent Placement. This sum, which represents a minor 2.55% of the total raised funds, was allocated towards repaying existing debts, including amounts from KIT’s revolving credit facility. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where it is restricted or prohibited.

