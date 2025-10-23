Keppel Corporation Liquidates Dormant Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Keppel Corporation Limited ( (SG:BN4) ) is now available.

Keppel Corporation Limited has announced the members’ voluntary liquidation of its dormant wholly-owned subsidiary, Techbod Info Tech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. This move is not expected to have any material impact on the company’s net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:BN4) stock is a Buy with a S$12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keppel Corporation Limited stock, see the SG:BN4 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keppel Corporation Limited

Keppel Corporation Limited operates in the diversified industries sector, focusing on providing solutions for sustainable urbanization. The company is involved in various sectors including offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,411,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$16.66B

Find detailed analytics on BN4 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue