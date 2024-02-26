Kenorland Minerals Earns ECOLOGO Certification

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSE:KLD) has released an update.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd., a proactive mineral exploration company, has achieved the prestigious UL 2723 ECOLOGO Certification, showcasing its commitment to environmental and social responsibility in its operations. The certification acknowledges the company’s adherence to stringent standards in responsible development practices. This milestone underscores Kenorland’s dedication to sustainable exploration, especially as it progresses with projects in Quebec and beyond.

