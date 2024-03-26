Kenorland Minerals Boosted by Manitoba Exploration Grant

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSE:KLD) has released an update.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. has secured a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund to advance its exploration at the South Thompson Nickel Project, aiming to bolster mineral development and economic growth in Manitoba. The grant will enable Kenorland to perform an aerial electromagnetic survey to uncover new drilling sites, rejuvenating exploration on a project that hasn’t seen significant activity in two decades.

For further insights into TSE:KLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.