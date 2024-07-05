Kenon Subsidiary Nears Gnrgy Share Sale Deal

Kenon (KEN) has released an update.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. has announced through its subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. that the founder of Gnrgy Ltd. intends to buy all of OPC Israel’s shares in Gnrgy, subject to regulatory approval and a sale agreement. OPC Israel, which is majority-owned by OPC and holds a 51% stake in Gnrgy, had previously decided not to purchase the founder’s shares. Kenon reports that this transaction is not expected to have a significant effect on its financial statements.

