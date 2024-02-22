Kenneth Krupinski Set to Retire from Finward Bancorp Board

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) has released an update.

Kenneth V. Krupinski has announced his retirement from Finward Bancorp’s Board of Directors at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, concluding a tenure that began in 2003. His decision to not seek re-election for his Class III director position is not due to disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. He will continue his directorial duties and committee responsibilities until his term ends.

