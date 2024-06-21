Kendrick Chairman Bolsters Stake with New Shares

Kendrick Resources PLC (GB:KEN) has released an update.

Colin Bird, Executive Chairman of Kendrick Resources PLC, a company focused on battery metal projects in Scandinavia, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 1,750,000 additional shares. This acquisition, which cost him £13,697, brings Bird’s total ownership to 19.2% of the company’s shares, signaling a strong personal investment in the firm’s future.

For further insights into GB:KEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.