Kelso Group Boosts Growth with Selkirk IPO and New Leadership

Insight Business Support Plc (GB:KLSO) has released an update.

Kelso Group Holdings Plc celebrates the successful IPO of Selkirk Plc, raising approximately £7.5 million and securing a market capitalization of around £10 million. With an 18% stake in Selkirk, Kelso aims to unlock value in UK companies and further their strategic growth through the expertise of Oliver Hemsley, newly appointed as Chairman of Kelso’s Advisory Board. This strategic move is expected to enhance Kelso’s ability to build substantial shareholder value in the coming years.

For further insights into GB:KLSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.