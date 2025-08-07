Kelly Services Appoints Christopher Layden as New CEO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kelly Services ( (KELYA) ) has shared an update.

On August 7, 2025, Kelly Services announced the appointment of Christopher Layden as the new President and CEO, effective September 2, 2025, succeeding Peter Quigley, who will retire but remain as a strategic advisor and board member until May 2026. Layden, previously COO at Prolink, brings extensive experience in workforce solutions and is expected to drive Kelly’s strategic evolution, focusing on profitable growth and value creation, building on the progress made under Quigley’s leadership.

Spark’s Take on KELYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KELYA is a Neutral.

Kelly Services’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial challenges, including declining revenue and negative profitability. Despite positive cash flow and strategic initiatives, the negative P/E ratio and mixed earnings call sentiment weigh on the stock’s outlook. Corporate events provide a modest positive impact, but the technical analysis remains neutral to slightly positive.

More about Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., headquartered in Troy, Michigan, is a leading global specialty talent solutions provider. Since its inception in 1946, the company has been instrumental in connecting over 400,000 people with work annually across various industries, including science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. In 2024, Kelly Services reported a revenue of $4.3 billion.

