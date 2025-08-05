Keller Group Surpasses Expectations with Strong H1 2025 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Keller Group plc ( (GB:KLR) ) has shared an announcement.

Keller Group plc reported a strong first half performance for 2025, surpassing market expectations despite a slight decline in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year. The company maintained a robust operating margin of 7% and reduced net debt significantly, while also completing a £25 million share buyback and planning an additional tranche in the second half. With a strong order book and improved operational capabilities, Keller remains confident in its full-year outlook, despite facing potential foreign exchange headwinds.

Spark’s Take on GB:KLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KLR is a Outperform.

Keller Group plc demonstrates strong financial performance and attractive valuation. Despite technical indicators showing bearish momentum, recent corporate actions like share buybacks and insider purchasing reflect management’s positive outlook, supporting a favorable stock assessment.

More about Keller Group plc

Keller Group plc is the world’s largest geotechnical specialist contractor, offering a wide range of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques across the construction sector. With approximately 10,000 employees and operations on five continents, Keller undertakes around 5,500 projects annually, generating an estimated revenue of £3 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 257,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £919M

