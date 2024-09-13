Keller Group CFO Sells Shares on LSE

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Keller Group plc’s Chief Financial Officer, David Burke, has sold 19,884 of the company’s shares at a price of GBP 16.13 each. The transaction, which is classified as inside information, occurred on the London Stock Exchange on September 12, 2024. Keller Group is known as the world’s largest geotechnical specialist contractor, with a staff of approximately 9,500 and annual revenues around £3bn.

