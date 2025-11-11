Keio Corporation Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Keio Corporation ( (KTERF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Keio Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Keio Corporation, a prominent player in the transportation and real estate sectors, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse business operations including hotels and life services.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, Keio Corporation reported a 7.7% increase in operating revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching ¥230,688 million. However, the company experienced a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which fell by 13.5% to ¥21,722 million.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a slight decrease in operating profit by 0.8% to ¥31,485 million and a 1.7% drop in ordinary profit to ¥30,689 million. Despite these declines, comprehensive income saw a significant increase of 27.1%, amounting to ¥29,596 million. The company also announced a forecasted annual dividend increase to ¥110.00 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The company has made strategic moves, including the acquisition of treasury shares and a planned stock split to enhance shareholder value and broaden its investor base. These actions are part of Keio’s ongoing efforts to improve capital efficiency and shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Keio Corporation anticipates a 10.8% increase in operating revenue for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, despite expecting a decrease in operating and ordinary profits. The management remains focused on strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance operational efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue