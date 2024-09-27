Keihanshin Building Co. Enhances Long-Term Plan

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. (JP:8818) has released an update.

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. has announced a revision of its Long-Term Business Plan, aiming to achieve higher performance indicators earlier than planned, such as increasing its ROE target from 6% to 7% by FY2028/3. The company also plans to reduce cross-shareholdings to below 10% and maintain a dividend payout ratio around 45%, while implementing a progressive dividend system to ensure stable and growing returns to shareholders.

