KEFI Minerals Boosts Tulu Kapi Project Financing

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC has secured initial committee approval from a second bank to increase the proposed loan facilities for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project from $190 million to $240 million. This expansion is part of a $320 million development finance package designed to enhance KEFI’s 80% beneficial interest in the project located in Ethiopia. The company is targeting the completion of formal approvals and documentation this quarter, which could significantly boost KEFI’s potential returns.

