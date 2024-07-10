KEFI Advances Tulu Kapi Gold Project Towards Production

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc is making excellent progress on the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, with early works advancing towards a full financial close and major construction set for October 2024. The company is working on a US$320 million funding package, which includes contributions from secured lenders, equity investors, and regional equity and note investors. KEFI anticipates that the project, which complies with World Bank IFC Performance Standards, will begin producing gold in mid-2026 with significant economic benefits for local communities and stakeholders.

