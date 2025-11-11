KE Holdings Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A ( (BEKE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A presented to its investors.

KE Holdings Inc., also known as Beike, is a prominent integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in China, offering a comprehensive range of services including existing and new home sales, home rentals, and home renovation and furnishing. The company operates through its leading real estate brokerage brand, Lianjia, and has been a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to enhance the efficiency of housing transactions.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, KE Holdings Inc. reported a gross transaction value (GTV) of RMB736.7 billion, remaining relatively flat year-over-year. Net revenues increased by 2.1% to RMB23.1 billion, while net income decreased by 36.1% to RMB747 million. The company saw a significant increase in the number of stores and agents, with active stores and agents growing by 25.9% and 11.4% respectively.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a 5.8% increase in GTV for existing home transactions, while new home transactions saw a decrease of 13.7%. The company also reported a substantial rise in net revenues from home rental services by 45.3%, attributed to the growth in rental units under the Carefree Rent model. Despite a decrease in net income, KE Holdings Inc. maintained robust cash reserves and continued its active share repurchase program, spending US$281 million in the third quarter alone.

Looking ahead, KE Holdings Inc. aims to accelerate the integration of AI capabilities into its core business scenarios to improve both service provider and customer experiences. The company remains focused on optimizing its business structure and enhancing shareholder returns, with a strategic emphasis on technological innovation and operational efficiency to navigate industry cycles and drive future growth.

