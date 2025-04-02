KE Holdings Inc. Grants RSUs to Employees to Boost Long-term Growth

The latest update is out from KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A ( (BEKE) ).

On April 1, 2025, KE Holdings Inc. granted 3,646,308 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 53 employees as part of its 2020 Share Incentive Plan. This move aims to align the interests of employees with the company’s long-term growth and profitability, recognizing their past contributions and securing their future commitment. The RSUs are set to vest over various schedules, with no performance targets attached, and are designed to motivate employees to contribute to the company’s success, ultimately benefiting shareholders.

More about KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A

KE Holdings Inc. operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on providing housing transactions and services in China. The company offers a platform for real estate agents and consumers to facilitate property transactions, leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the real estate market.

YTD Price Performance: 14.05%

Average Trading Volume: 10,062,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.72B

