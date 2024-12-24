KBC Ancora Extends Shareholder Agreement for Stability

KBC Ancora CVA (GB:0MFW) has released an update.

KBC Ancora and its partners, including Cera and MRBB, have extended their shareholder agreement for another decade, collectively holding 41.75% of KBC Group’s shares. This solidifies the stability and future development of KBC Group, surpassing the 30% threshold crucial for public takeover bids under Belgian law.

