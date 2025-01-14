KB Home Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

KB Home ( (KBH) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information KB Home presented to its investors.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

KB Home is a leading homebuilder in the United States, known for its personalized homebuying experience and commitment to sustainability, offering energy-efficient homes across various markets.

The company concluded 2024 with robust financial performance, reporting a 19% increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $2.00 billion and a 36% rise in diluted earnings per share to $2.52. This growth was attributed to a significant increase in home deliveries and improving market conditions despite challenges like high mortgage interest rates.

Key financial highlights include a 17% increase in homes delivered and a 3% rise in average selling price. The company’s net orders surged by 40%, reflecting strong buyer demand. For the full year, KB Home’s revenues reached nearly $7.0 billion with an 11% increase in net income. Investments in land acquisition and development amounted to over $2.8 billion, signaling future growth potential. Moreover, the company returned over $420 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends.

Looking ahead to 2025, KB Home plans to expand its scale and profitability by increasing investments in land and development. The company aims to grow its community count and continue delivering affordably priced personalized homes to meet buyer demand, maintaining its balanced capital allocation strategy.