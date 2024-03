KB Home (KBH) just unveiled an update.

Brian R. Niccol, a director at KB Home, has decided not to pursue re-election at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. He will serve out his current term until the meeting, which is scheduled for April 18, 2024. His departure is not due to any conflict with the company or its board.

See more insights into KBH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.