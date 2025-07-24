KB Financial Group Sets Record Date for Q2 Dividends

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kb Financial Group ( (KB) ) has provided an update.

KB Financial Group Inc. announced that August 11, 2025, has been set as the record date for its interim cash dividends for the second quarter of 2025. This decision, made under Article 60 of the company’s Articles of Incorporation, allows shareholders determined by this date to receive dividends, with no closure of the shareholders’ registry. This move reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining shareholder value and could impact its financial standing and investor relations positively.

Spark’s Take on KB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KB is a Outperform.

KB Financial Group is performing strongly with solid financial growth and bullish market momentum. The stock appears undervalued with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Notable earnings call highlights include record profits and strong capital ratios, although some operational challenges persist.

To see Spark’s full report on KB stock, click here.

More about Kb Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering a range of banking and financial products. The company is based in Seoul, Korea, and focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 201,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.07B

For an in-depth examination of KB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue