Kazia Therapeutics Advances Cancer Treatment Options

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) has released an update.

Kazia Therapeutics has secured an exclusive worldwide license from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute for intellectual property rights concerning PI3K inhibitor drugs in combination therapies for cancer treatment, including their leading drug candidate, paxalisib. The license, which includes upfront fees and milestone payments, builds on a collaborative relationship that has already resulted in patent filings and promising preclinical studies in breast cancer. This strategic move aims to further Kazia’s cancer treatment portfolio beyond brain cancer, with the potential to improve immunotherapy outcomes in solid tumors.

For further insights into KZIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.