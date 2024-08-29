Kazera Global Advances with Successful Site Inspection

Kazera Global plc (GB:KZG) has released an update.

Kazera Global plc has announced the successful completion of an on-site inspection by the National Nuclear Regulator at its Whale Head Minerals heavy mineral sands operation, allowing for the commencement of mining and processing. The company has begun mining samples to send to potential off-takers for analysis, with hopes to finalize contracts soon, according to CEO Dennis Edmonds. The positive feedback from the inspection is seen as a testament to the team’s hard work and professionalism.

