Kazatomprom Announces New Uranium Tax Rates

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS (GB:KAP) has released an update.

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, has announced changes to the Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) rate affecting its mining entities in Kazakhstan. Starting from 2025, the MET rate for uranium will increase to 9% for one year before transitioning to a differentiated rate based on annual production volumes and uranium prices from 2026 onwards. These amendments are poised to impact Kazatomprom’s subsidiaries and joint ventures differently, depending on their production levels and market prices.

