Kavango Resources Expands Drilling at Nara Gold Project

Kavango Resources has launched a new drilling phase at its Nara gold exploration project in Zimbabwe, focusing on untapped underground potential for extensive gold mineralization. The company’s recent exploration efforts revealed promising high-grade gold intercepts, indicating a significant opportunity to develop a large-scale underground mine. With plans to drill further, Kavango aims to unlock substantial gold resources and capitalize on the historical mining successes in the region.

