Kavango Resources Announces Key Management Changes

The latest announcement is out from Kavango Resources ( (GB:KAV) ).

Kavango Resources announced a significant management change with the departure of CEO Ben Turney, who played a key role in expanding the company’s operations into Zimbabwe. Interim leadership roles have been assigned to Peter Wynter Bee as CEO and Donald McAlister as CFO, both bringing extensive experience in the region. This transition aims to leverage the team’s expertise to maximize the potential of Kavango’s assets, ensuring continued growth and value for stakeholders.

More about Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company has a presence in Zimbabwe and is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,621,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £37.25M

