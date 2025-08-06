Katana Capital Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ) has issued an announcement.
Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 896,059 ordinary fully paid securities, with 511 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Katana Capital Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 22,555
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Find detailed analytics on KAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.