Katana Capital Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ) has issued an announcement.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 896,059 ordinary fully paid securities, with 511 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 22,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

