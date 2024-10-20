Katana Capital Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a total of 1,067,774 shares bought back so far. This strategic move is likely aimed at boosting shareholder value and enhancing the company’s stock market performance. Investors may find this buy-back activity noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health.

