Katana Capital Ltd. Updates on Securities Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ).

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing securities buy-back program. As of August 4, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 896,059 ordinary fully paid shares, including 48,971 shares bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Katana Capital Ltd.

Katana Capital Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with securities and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code KAT.

Average Trading Volume: 22,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about KAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue