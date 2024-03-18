Karuna Therapeutics Undergoes Extensive Corporate Transformation

The latest update is out from Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX).

Karuna has successfully completed a merger, resulting in the conversion of each outstanding common share into a right to receive $330 in cash, with certain exceptions and adjustments for stock options and restricted stock units. Following the merger, Karuna’s stock ceased trading on Nasdaq, with plans to deregister and terminate reporting obligations. The company experienced a change in its board of directors and executive officers, aligning with the terms of the merger agreement. Moreover, Karuna’s certificate of incorporation and bylaws were fully amended and restated, marking the completion of a significant corporate transformation.

